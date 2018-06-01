After bizarre ‘live telecast’ gyan, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma says ‘Sita was a test tube baby’

He said that the technology to produce test tube babies was available during the Ramayana.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has come out with an interesting ‘logic’ on India’s past. After claims that Internet existed This time, he said that the technology to produce test tube babies was available during the Ramayana. “People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existed.”

Dinesh Sharma, who was also a Mayor of Lucknow, had earlier said that live telecast was a reality during Mahabharata. “Today, live telecast is being done, but I think a similar technology was present at the time of Mahabharata, when Sanjay presented a ‘live telecast’ of the battle of Maharashtra to Dhritarashtra.”

On Hindi Journalism day, he said, journalism has its roots in Mahabharata. Sharma compared the mythological Narad Muni with Google’s search engine. “Your Google has started now, but our Google started long time back, ‘Narad Muni’ was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayan’ three times.”

Such statements are not new to BJP leaders. Tripura Chief Minister made waves earlier this year with claims that the internet existed during the Mahabharata and that internet and technology had enabled Sanjay narrate what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra. He also said satellite existed during those times.

Ramayana and Mahabharata are two Hindu epics and are considered as sacred in India, with people narrating the stories of Lord Rama to the children. Lord Krishna’s words in the Mahabharata are considered by many as the benchmark for practical life. Several television programmes have been made themed on these two mythologies. With politicians invoking these epics from time to time to reach masses, the recent logic given by some leaders have been severely criticised by the opposition parties with the allegations of communalising politics.