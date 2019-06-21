After Bihar’s ‘booze-guzzling’ rats, Kamal Nath govt blames bats for power cuts

Remember the state police blaming rats for drinking over a thousand litres of confiscated alcohol in Nitish Kumar's dry state Bihar? Turns out the half a year old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has come up with an equally loaded gem for the electricity crisis that the state is currently reeling under. After initially laying the blame on bad transformers bought by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and later on 'BJP-minded' officers, the Congress government in the state has now blamed bats for the current situation in the state capital of Bhopal. Citizens have complained of long hours of unscheduled power cuts at a time when the mercury is soaring above the 40-degree mark. Officials of the power department are learnt to have informed Energy minister Priyavrat Singh that bats, present in large numbers in the old city area, hang upside down on electricity wires, causing them to stick together and lead to power cuts. The argument was echoed by the minister and, if that wasn't enough, later found its way to an official press note. The minister further told a television channel that he has tasked officials with keeping bats away from the electrical lines and suggested the use of ultrasonic devices for the purpose. Having returned to power after a 15-year exile in December last year, the Congress knows it is treading on a thin line as power cuts were one of the major reasons that displaced it from power in the first place. As reports of power cuts began to emerge in April, the BJP saw it as a perfect opportunity to target the Congress and remind the people of their sufferings during the regime of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. "Return of Mr Bantadhar" is how the BJP had labelled the Congress government, a clear reference to the rule under Digvijaya Singh returning in the face of Kamal Nath. Singh was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 before the BJP displaced the Congress government from power on the issues of 'bijli, sadak aur pani' (power, roads and water). The pre-2003 election also saw frequent power cuts and the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to draw comparisons.