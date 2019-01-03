After backlash, Kamal Nath regularises singing of National Anthem and Vande Mataram in Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath has regularised the singing of National Anthem and Vande Mataram

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has regularised the singing of National Anthem and Vande Mataram. The chief minister has said that police bands will march from Bhopal’s Shaurya Smarak to Vallabh Bhawan every month where they will sing many patriotic tunes. On arrival at the Bhawan, National Anthem and Vande Mataram will be sung, he said. Earlier, a controversy had taken place after the chief minister had ended mandatory singing of Vande Mataram in the first day of state secretariat.

The BJP had protested against ‘breaking of norm’ with some MLAs singing the song outside the secretariat. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had slammed Nath saying that he along with other BJP lawmakers will sing “Vande Mataram” in Assembly on the first day of winter session.

Nath had said that it was a temporary halt and Vande Mataram would be restored in a new “roop (form)”. The said tradition of singing of the national song in the ‘Mantralaya’ or state secretariat on the first working day of every month was a tradition established by the BJP in its 15 years of rule in MP.

“If the Congress doesn’t know the lyrics of Vande Mataram or if they feel ashamed singing it, then let me know. I along with people will sing it on the first day of every month at the Vallabh Bhawan premises,” Chouhan had said in tweets.

Later, Nath clarified that the Congress government had not taken the decision under any agenda nor it is opposed to singing ‘Vande Mataram’. “It is deeply rooted in our hearts and we have sung it from time-to-time,” the MP CM had said.

Protesting against the act, a number of BJP leaders including Uma Shankar Gupta, Vishwas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma gathered outside the secretariat and sang Vande Mataram.