After backing Centre on Article 370, Mayawati says Rahul Gandhi-led delegation’s visit to Kashmir ill-timed

Mayawati posted a series of tweets to assert that it will take time for things to normalise in Kashmir.

BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Opposition delegation that was sent back from Srinagar airport, saying that the leaders would only be giving the BJP and Governor a chance to do politics. The Bahujan Samaj Party president said that the delegation should have given a thought before making a trip to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has been on a lockdown since the Centre revoked the special status provided to it under Article 370.

Mayawati posted a series of tweets to assert that it will take time for things to normalise in Kashmir. A 12-member delegation, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sent back from Srinagar airport on Saturday. The leaders claimed that they were there to evaluate the situation in the Valley. Besides Rahul Gandhi, the delegation included Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI, Tiruchi Siva from DMK, RJD’s Manoj Jha and TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi.

3. ऐसे में अभी हाल ही में बिना अनुमति के कांग्रेस व अन्य पार्टियों के नेताओं का कश्मीर जाना क्या केन्द्र व वहां के गवर्नर को राजनीति करने का मौका देने जैसा इनका यह कदम नहीं है? वहाँ पर जाने से पहले इस पर भी थोड़ा विचार कर लिया जाता, तो यह उचित होता। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

The leaders slammed the government after being denied entry. Gandhi claimed that he had come there only after the Governor invited him. The CPI-M released a statement calling the incident a ‘daylight robbery of rights’ guaranteed by the Constitution.

A video on social media shows Gandhi trying to convince a policeman at the Srinagar airport. “The Governor has said that I am invited. Toh ab main aaya hoon. Phir aap keh rahein hai ki nahi aa sakte hain (That’s why I have now come here and now you are saying that I cannot come.) The government is saying that everything is okay here; everything is normal. If everything is normal, then why are we not allowed out? It’s a bit surprising.”

The govt is saying everything is okay here & everything is normal. If everything is normal why are we not allowed out?: Shri @RahulGandhi Was it not Governor Satya Pal Malik that invited Mr. Gandhi to come to J&K and assess the situation for himself? #RahulGandhiWithJnK pic.twitter.com/jneIkpOJve — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

The state government held a press conference to clarify why the leaders had been denied entry. They said that senior political leaders should not make attempts to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, the Narendra Modi-led government presented a resolution in the Parliament seeking to abrogate the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir. Home minister Amit Shah also moved a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The resolution and the bill were passed in both the Houses on the same day.

BSP was one of the Opposition parties that voted in favour of the resolution on Article 370. On Monday, Mayawati also justified why her party backed the BJP, despite being a staunch critic of the Modi government.

“As it is known that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was always in favour of uniting the nation and that is why he was never in favour of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For this special reason, BSP MP in Rajya Sabha supported the abrogation of Article 370,” she tweeted.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर हमेशा ही देश की समानता, एकता व अखण्डता के पक्षधर रहे हैं इसलिए वे जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अलग से धारा 370 का प्रावधान करने के कतई भी पक्ष में नहीं थे। इसी खास वजह से बीएसपी ने संसद में इस धारा को हटाये जाने का समर्थन किया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

“However after 69 years of Indian constitution and abrogation of Article 370, it will take some time for things to get normal. It will be better if we wait, this has also been acknowledged by the Court. In such a situation the delegation of Congress leaders going to Kashmir is like giving BJP central government and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to do politics over the issue,” she added.