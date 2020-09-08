After Ayodhya verdict, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad to launch campaign to ‘free Hindu temples’ in Varanasi, Mathura

Evening aarti being performed by priest at a ghat in Varanasi. (File Photo)

With the Supreme Court ruling in the favour of construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has given a call to ‘free Hindu temples’. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Parishad said that it will initiate a campaign to make Varanasi and Mathura temples ‘free’ on the lines of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

While in Varanasi, the Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Shahi Idgah mosque stands next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple premises in Mathura.

A resolution was also passed for the same at a meeting on Monday in Prayagraj. The meeting was attended by the chiefs of all 13 akharas. It was presided over by parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Giri said that the akharas will take the help of Hindu outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to fight a collective legal battle to free the temples.

“Today, we passed a resolution to free the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura. The Muslim attackers and terrorists destroyed our temples during the Mughal era and built mosques or maqbaras. Just like the sant community ran a campaign for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the matter was solved, we are determined to do the same in Varanasi and Mathura. The Akhara Parishad will also get FIRs registered in Varanasi and Mathura related to the destruction of Hindu temples,” he said.

He noted that during the digging of the ground at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, remains were found confirming that our temples were destroyed and a mosque was built over it. “Same thing happened in Mathura,” Giri said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad will become a party in the case and will fight the legal battle with full commitment, he said.

“We will not take any unconstitutional route. We are confident that the decision will be in our favour,” he added.

Giri said that they will try to convince Muslim religious leaders that their ancestors had made mistakes and they should be corrected. He suggested that Muslims should themselves destroy the mosque and build a temple instead.

“This will show their greatness. If not, then we will go to the judiciary and whatever they decide should be accepted by everyone,” Giri said.

The akharas also issued an appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not prohibit the annual Magha Mela due to the Covid pandemic.