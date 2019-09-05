After Assam NRC, BJP MLA reaches out to PM Modi, Amit Shah seeking implementation in Uttar Pradesh

The final list of the NRC in Assam was released on September 1

Days after the Centre released the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam, demands for its implementation have cropped up in other states as well. While the promise of NRC featured prominently in Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, MLA from Meerut Cantt in Uttar Pradesh, Satya Prakash Aggarwal has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting that the exercise be undertaken in this BJP-ruled state as well.

In his letter, Aggarwal has said that lakhs of Bangladeshi immigrants are illegally living in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that around 2,00,000 Bangladeshi immigrants are present in Meerut, while thousands are also illegally staying in his constituency, a report by CNN News 18 said.

Aggarwal’s demand, however, is bereft of any proof to back his claims. The MLA has raised the issue in the state Assembly earlier as well and when the NRC was implemented in Assam, he had spoken to senior ministers of Adityanath government. However, the state government has clarified that it has made no such demand as implementing NRC is the prerogative of the Centre.

The final list of the NRC in Assam was released on September 1, leaving as many as 19,06,657 people out of the list. It was released almost 14 years after the decision was taken to implement it and four years after the process began under the monitoring of the apex court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, two FIRs have been lodged against Prateek Hajela, the Assam coordinator of NRC on charges of “discrepancies” in the final list, police said. FIRs have been filed against him separately by a lawyer and All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad (AAGMYCP) in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, they added.

As per the police, Chandan Mazumdar, whose was not included in the final NRC list, has filed the complaint at the Dibrugarh police station on Wednesday. In his complaint, Majumdar alleged that even though he submitted all documents, his name was not included in the final NRC because of “inefficiency and criminal conspiracy of employees”.