After Assam and Tripura, ‘child theft suspicion’ lynching in Maharashtra: 5 killed by mob

The incident was reported on Sunday from Rainpada village of the district. (Representative image)

In another shocking incident, five people were lynched in Dhule district of Maharashtra on suspicion of child theft. The incident was reported on Sunday from Rainpada village of the district. ANI quoted M Ramkumar, SP of Dhule as saying, “5 people were beaten to death by villagers on suspicions of child theft in Rainpada village of Dhule district.” One of the deceased is a resident of Mangalwedha town of Solapur district.

Before Maharashtra, a hawker was lynched and three others injured after a mob attacked them, suspecting them to be child kidnappers at Murabari in Tripura on June 28, 2018. In the same month, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Sarguja area of Chhattisgarh.

In June, two youths were also lynched over suspicion of child theft in Assam. The incident shocked the whole northeastern region. The lynching in Karbi Anglong district had rocked the state last month, prompting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to personally monitor the progress of the investigation. Nilotpal Das, a sound engineer, and Abhijeet Nath, a businessman, were on June 8 pulled out of their vehicle at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by a mob. The mob suspected them to be child-lifters, following dissemination of fake news on social media.

After a massive search operation launched across 10 districts of Assam, some people were nabbed for posting hate-filled comments on social media platforms, which had resulted in the lynching.

In May 2017, six people were beaten to death by a mob amid rumours of child theft gangs in Jharkhand.

In most of the lynchings, Police have claimed that false rumours on social media have been a key reason. After the Karbi Anglong incident in Assam prompted a local media house to launch ‘FakeMat’ campaign to increase awareness about the dangers of rumour mongering on digital platforms.