After Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘assassination’ claim, Delhi BJP asks police chief to review his security cover

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 3:22:10 PM

In a letter to Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal's statement was "damaging" for the morale of his security staff as well as the entire police force in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal, kejriwal death claim,  assassination, Delhi, BJP, police chief, security cover, Indira Gandhi, india newsAfter Arvind Kejriwal?s ?assassination? claim, Delhi BJP asks police chief to review his security cover (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

The Delhi unit of the BJP Sunday requested the commissioner of police to review the security cover of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the AAP chief alleged that he could be assassinated by police personnel deployed for his security. In a letter to Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal’s statement was “damaging” for the morale of his security staff as well as the entire police force in the national capital. He also sent copies of the letter to Home minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal on Saturday had alleged that the BJP was after his life and said he could be assassinated like former prime minister Indira Gandhi by police personnel deployed for his security. Recently, the Delhi chief minister had also told a news channel in Punjab that the BJP was after his life and they would “murder” him one day.

Kapoor in the letter said, “I believe this statement coming from a chief minister is highly damaging for the morale of not only his security guards but the entire Delhi Police force personnel who are deployed for VIP security”. He asked for psychological counselling of Delhi Police personnel deployed for Chief Minister Kejriwal’s security, saying they must be “depressed” over his allegations.

“All security staff deployed around Kejriwal should be given psychological counselling and Delhi should immediately review his security cover”. Delhi Police should seek an apology from Kejriwal for his allegations and if he refuses his security cover should be withdrawn, Kapoor said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. After Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘assassination’ claim, Delhi BJP asks police chief to review his security cover
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition