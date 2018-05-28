After Arvind Kejriwal, defiant Kumar Vishwas apologises to Arun Jaitley in defamation case

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party founder Kumar Vishwas today apologised to senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley in a defamation case filed against him by the Union Finance Minister. According to news agency ANI, Vishwas has now sought withdrawal of the civil defamation case. It further said that Arun Jaitley has accepted the apology.

“We have accepted it,” ANI quoted Jaitley’s lawyer as saying.

The development is significant because Vishwas had recently told the court that his remarks were based on the facts shared by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The poet-turned-politician had said that he will not tender an apology and take the case to a logical end.

Earlier, Kejriwal had apologised to Jaitley for publicly accusing Jaitley of being involved in corruption as the head of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) between 1999 and 2013. After Kejriwal had apologised, Vishwas had targetted him for bowing down to the pressure and running away. He had said that people who had supported him are now becoming the victim of his political ambitions.