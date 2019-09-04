Within hours of posting, the video went viral and it garnered many views. (ANI)

A day after Bengaluru artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy’s ‘moonwalk’ video wherein he dressed as an astronaut and walked on the potholed roads of Herohalli in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) responded. The BBMP is the Municipal Corporation of Bengaluru. Nanjundaswamy too his twitter handle on September 2 and posted a video of himself walking in an astronaut suit. Along with the video, Nanjundaswamy wrote a caption saying, “Hello bbmp @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR @bbm #thelatest #streetart #nammabengaluru #herohalli.”

Within hours of posting, the video went viral and it garnered many views. The 45-second video got 1.4 million views as of September 4.

According to media reports, Baadal Nanjundaswamy is a famous street artist in Bengaluru who takes the help of his art to draw the attention of authorities towards the problems in and around the city. With his latest video, he drew attention of the Bengaluru civic body towards the pothole problem. The BBMP quickly responded and took action for the same.

Baadal Nanjundaswamy while talking about dressing as an astronaut and his video said, “poor condition of roads is one of the major problems in Bengaluru. It leads to accidents. That’s why I’m highlighting this issue.”

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! ♥♥♥???????? Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/clgoLAIKzU — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

Nanjundaswamy agein took to his social media handle and wrote, “Thank you people for such an overwhelming response and support! ♥♥♥???????? Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently.”

Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently. pic.twitter.com/7jGnlZIA2l — baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 3, 2019

In another post he wrote, “Thank you people for such a overwhelming response and support! Work in progress.. Quick and prompt response from @BBMP. Thank you very much @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR and Mr. Prabhakar, CE RR Nagar who is overlooking on ground currently.”