A day after the Centre scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and divided the former state into two Union Territories, there is once again a call from Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan for its integration with Ladakh region in India. There have long been protests in Gilgit-Baltistan with people demanding that the region be made part of Jammu and Kashmir. Senge H Sering, an activist in Gilgit-Baltistan, said as per ANI, “Home Minister Amit Shah has said that PoJK is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of J&K. We are an extension of Ladakh and we ask for our rights in the constitutional framework of India”.

Earlier in March too, he had claimed that Pakistan was trying to change the demography of Gilgit-Baltistan region, in which the country is getting help from China. Speaking in Washington at a seminar, he had also said that Pakistan has not only to take away jobs in the region, there is also a huge human rights violations taking place there. Observing that all documents prove that region was a part of India, he said, “It is in the interest of the Gilgit-Baltistan to integrate with India…We need to build bridges with India and the international communities. We have to integrate with India and become part of Ladakh” .

“Pakistan does not have a legal right to control and rule GB. It is a constitutional part of India. That is why Pakistan is threatening the local people fearing they might revolt against it.”, he had later said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that even as Pakistan continues to use terrorism against India in order to disturb the region, it, on the other hand, uses force and human rights violations in Gilgit-Baltistan. “There has been unhappiness among the local people against the aggressive behaviour by Pakistan government. It has been using military tool to oppress the people of the region. There are human right violations against the locals. The situation is grim as the international community does not have any idea of what is happening there,” he added at the seminar.