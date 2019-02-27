After airspace violation, India summons Pakistan deputy high commissioner

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 6:47 PM

India has accused Pakistan of using its Air Force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday morning in response to pre-dawn counter-terror strikes of Tuesday against Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan.

IAF airstrike, surgical strike 2, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner  summons, Syed Haider Shahairspace violation, Islamabad

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner here to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force’s bid to attack Indian military installations, External Affairs Ministry sources said. According to sources, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah, who was summoned to the South Block here, also told Indian officials about capturing of an Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities.

Also read| India Pakistan Air Strikes LIVE: Pakistan retracts statement, says ‘only one’ Indian pilot under its custody

India has accused Pakistan of using its Air Force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday morning in response to pre-dawn counter-terror strikes of Tuesday against Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan. In Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign office also summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned what it called “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces along the Line of Control resulting in killing of four civilians.

