After 18 months, 4G mobile internet services to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tweet, Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Power & Information, on Friday, said, "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K."

In a major relief to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the UT administration on Friday restored the 4G mobile internet services in the entire J&K after more than 18 months. In August 2019, the UT administration had suspended high-speed internet services in J&K when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

Mobile internet services are likely to resume from Friday midnight, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

In August 2020, the J&K administration had restored high-speed mobile internet services in two districts – Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region, according to the report.

Soon after the announcement of mobile internet services restoration, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Twitter said, “4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never”.

The internet services were shut by the administration on August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament and it was bifurcated into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, said PTI report.

In early 2020, the UT administration had restored 2G internet services across the Valley.