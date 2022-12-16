Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala moves Delhi court for bail, hearing tomorrow

Aftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, on Friday moved an application in Delhi’s Saket Court seeking bail in connection with the case. His plea will be heard on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Poonawala is currently in judicial custody till December 23, and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar, 27, was allegedly strangled and killed, and her body chopped into 35 pieces that were disposed of in various parts of the national capital allegedly by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala.

Police said that Aftab stored the body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across Delhi over several days. Police claimed that Aftab has confessed to the chilling murder.

Delhi Police claims breakthrough in DNA test

On Thursday, Delhi Police claimed that the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walkar was murdered have matched with samples of her father, The Indian Express reported quoting police sources.

Police said that the report was received from CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) located at Lodhi Road.

The development comes a month after Poonawala’s arrest, and police have so far recovered 13 bone pieces from Mehrauli forest and in its nearby areas as the search for Walkar’s body parts continues.

Police are yet to recover Walkar’s phone, which Poonawala has thrown off somewhere.

Meanwhile, Delhi lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal by the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the case.

Shraddha’s father files plea

Meanwhile, Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar said that he has been informed that the DNA samples that were recovered on Thursday have matched with him. He further said that he has filed a plea over the complaint filed by his daughter in 2020, reported news agency ANI.

Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let’s see what happens,” Vikas Walkar said.

He added that he has filed a plea seeking information regarding a complaint filed by his daughter in 2020. “I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future,” he told reporters.