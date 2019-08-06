‘Afridi is spot on’: Gautam Gambhir takes Shahid Afridi to the cleaners over Kashmir tweet

Gautam Gambhir (File photo: PTI)

Cricketer-turned politician and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir today hit out at Pakistan cricketer Shahi Afridi, who had earlier suggested intervention by the United Nations, after the Modi government announced scrapping of Article 370 that earlier gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The former state has also been divided into two Union Territories. While Jammu and Kashmir have been made one Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh has been made another UT, without a legislature.

In his tweet, Afridi said, “Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was the UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate”.

Known to speak his mind, Gambhir responded to Afridi’s tweet in his own style, “Afridi is spot on guys. There is ‘unprovoked aggression’, there are ‘crimes against humanity’. He should be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!”

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to divide the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the same is on in the Lok Sabha currently. Opposition parties like BSP, AAP, YSRCP, TDP supported the government on the bill, while BJP’s NDA ally JD(U) did not take part in the discussion.

Late last evening, TV reports claimed that former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were formally arrested a day after they were put under house arrests. On Tuesday, while Shah claimed that the senior Abdullah was not arrested, the latter rejected the claim and accused the Home minister of lying in the Parliament.

Recently, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue. India has always maintained that issue concerned only the two Asian countries and any talks will be held only bilaterally with the neighbouring country.