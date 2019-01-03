Afghan people thank India for its work, says Ram Madhav on Donald Trump’s library jibe

Madhav was responding to Trump’s jibe at Modi for funding a “library” in Afghanistan.

Reacting sharply to Donald Trump’s ‘library’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said Thursday India has been doing immense development work in Afghanistan for which the people of the war-ravaged country “thank us, no matter what others do or don’t”. Madhav was responding to Trump’s jibe at Modi for funding a “library” in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in the war-torn country as he criticised India and others for not doing enough for that nation’s security.

Also read | NPS: A retirement fund you must consider this tax season

“May be Trump should know that while he is decrying every other help in Afghanistan, India has been building not only libraries, but roads, dams, schools and even parliament building. We are building lives, for which the Afghan people thank us, no matter what others do or don’t,” Madhav said in a tweet.

May be Trump should know that while he is decrying every other help in Af, India has been building not only libraries, but roads, dams, schools n even parliament building. We are building lives, for which d Afghan people thank us, no matter what others do or don’t. https://t.co/VUOIm1nuQd — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) January 3, 2019

The BJP leader has been a key member of the ruling party’s foreign outreach.