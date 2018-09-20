Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali resigns

In his resignation letter, Abdali, who served in Delhi for six years, said he wanted to go back to Afghanistan and work with the people for development, peace and national unity.

Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali has resigned from the post, saying he wants to serve the people of his country who are facing challenging situation. Abdali has submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was on a day-long visit to India.

In his resignation letter, Abdali, who served in Delhi for six years, said he wanted to go back to Afghanistan and work with the people for development, peace and national unity. “The exceptional warmth, hospitality and friendship extended to me during my tenure will remain a hallmark in my political career for which I’m deeply grateful to the friendly people and govt. of India,” he said on Twitter.

“Serving my country for years in India, I felt the need to return and serve my country from within. During my tenure, I have had the honour of witnessing our relations going from strength to strength,” he said. It is not immediately known whether his resignation has been accepted or not.