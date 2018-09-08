Aero India 2019 to be held at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru in February

Aero India 2019 to be held in Bengaluru

The controversy surrounding the venue of Aero India show slated to be held next year was put to rest today with the government deciding that the biennial air show will be held at its regular venue near Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. The five-day event will be held between February 20 and 24 next year at Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“The government has decided to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019. This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows,” ANI said in a tweet.

The Aero India which is Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition was mired into a controversy ever since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made a plea to the government to shift the venue from Bengaluru to Lucknow and assured that his government is willing to provide all support to make the event a mega success.

The event is organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation under the Defence Ministry. The event was first held in 1996 and has been held at Yelahanka air base outside Bengaluru since then.