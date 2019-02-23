Aero India 2019: Over 50 vehicles gutted in fire, air show temporarily stopped

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 1:31 PM

At first, the smoke led many to believe that garbage was being burnt but when the smoke plume rose higher and higher and drew the attention. The parking area has been cordoned off and police has reached the spot for an investigation. Today is the second last day of the Aero India 2019 air show which started on February 20.

fire at air show, aero india 2019 Source: ANI

On Saturday, smoke quickly ballooned near the Yelahanka air base where the prestigious Aero Show 2019 in Bengaluru is underway.

According to report by The News Minute, the police say that fire in the dried grass spread to the parking lot number 5 where vehicles parked caught fire.

Visuals which are now emerging show at least dozens of cars burning in fire. At present, no causality or injury has been reported.

fire at air show, aero india 2019, bengaluru, sahil gandhi, air show, tejas, rafale, surya kiran This is the second incident at the Aero India 2019 after the Surya Kiran mishap in which a pilot lost his life.

Fire engines along with an ambulance rushed to the spot to douse the raging fire, however the question arises why no fire engine was on standby near the parking lot of an event such as this. The cause of the fire is not clear yet. The parking area is situated just a few miles away from the venue of the air show.

At first, the smoke led many to believe that garbage was being burnt but when the smoke plume rose higher and higher and drew the attention.

The area has now been cordoned off and police officials have also reached the area for an investigation. Saturday is the second last day of the Aero India 2019 air show which commenced on February 20.

This incident comes days after an accident involving two airborne Surya Kiran planes colliding in which one pilot, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi was killed.

fire at air show, aero india 2019 Source: ANI

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Aero India 2019: Over 50 vehicles gutted in fire, air show temporarily stopped
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition