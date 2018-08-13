Aero India 2018: Tussle over venue between BJP’s UP, Congress’ Karnataka ahead of key polls

The last Aero India show was held in February 2017 in Bengaluru

The politics over the possible venue for the Aero India 2018 event has escalated with both Karnataka — which has traditionally hosted the mega event — and Uttar Pradesh vying for the country’s biennial air show and aviation exhibition. A war of words began after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government would provide all possible help to organise the event in Lucknow and said it will be beneficial from the point of view of defence production. Miffed with Yogi’s assertion, Karnataka has now asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the matter. The Defence Ministry is yet to issue any statement in this regard and will take a final decision.

Whatever happens now on may bear political significance. Yogi’s strong wish for hosting the event in the UP capital also has a strong political undercurrent. According to reports, the show is likely to be held during November-December, around the same time that neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh go to polls. Apart from this, the Lok Sabha elections will also be held in April-May. “I request the defence minister to hold the Aero India show in Uttar Pradesh. We will provide every type of facility. In this context, I request her to announce this at the earliest so that we can proceed with the preparations,” Adityanath had said.

Adityanath was speaking at an event in Aligarh where an announcement of a defence corridor encompassing the Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot corridor was made. CM Adityanath made the remarks in front of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy in the ministry, Subhash Bhamre, and senior officials of the Defence Ministry who were present at the event.

Karnataka’s Congress has hit back strongly. Senior Congress leader and state Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara tweeted, saying, “Reports of #AeroIndia being moved out of Bengaluru are very unfortunate. We have been India’s Defence Hub since Independence, but under the NDA we are constantly losing key defence projects and flagship programs. I request @nsitharaman to clarify her stand on the issue.”

State revenue minister R V Deshpande also had a meeting Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the issue.. “Karnataka is the aerospace capital of India, a pioneer in the contribution of high tech ecosystem to the Indian Aerospace Industry by attracting 65 per cent of aerospace investments and producing a quarter of India’s Aircraft and spacecraft,” the press statement from the minister’s office read.

“World class Aerospace park is also coming up in Bangalore. Moreover, Bangalore has been hosting the biennial Air show successfully for the past 20 years. In this background he urged the government of India to reconsider its decision,” a statement released by Deshpande’s office read.

Bengaluru has been the host city for the event since its inception in 1996. The last Aero India show was held in February 2017. Parameshwara claimed that the state has been the country’s defence hub since Independence. However, he alleged that the state was losing key defense projects and flagship programs under the incumbent NDA government at the Centre.