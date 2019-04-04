Dissenters are not anti-nationals: LK Advani’s hidden jibe at BJP leadership

For the upcoming elections, the BJP did not field Advani from Gandhinagar, who is the sitting MP, but instead BJP president Amit Shah would contest that seat. (PTI)

In a hidden message to the top leadership of the BJP, senior leader LK Advani said that political dissenters are not anti-nationals. He said that the BJP never regarded those who disagree with it politically as ‘anti-national’

“Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”, the senior leader added.

This statement assumes significance as several BJP leaders in the past termed the opposition leader as ‘anti-national’.

Advani in his blog stated that the defence of democratic traditions has been the proud hallmark of the party. “Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness, and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media,” he wrote.

The 91-year-old leader said that truth, dedication to the nation and democracy guided the struggle-filled evolution of the BJP. “The sum total of all these values constitutes Sanskritik Rashtravad (Cultural Nationalism) and Su-Raj (good governance), to which my Party has always remained wedded. The heroic struggle against the Emergengy rule was precisely to uphold the above values,” he said.

The top BJP leader wrote: “The guiding principle of my life has been ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ And in all situations, I have tried to adhere to this principle and will continue to do so.” He also thanked the people of Gandhinagar for electing him six times since 1991. For the upcoming elections, the BJP did not field Advani from Gandhinagar, who is the sitting MP, but instead, BJP president Amit Shah would contest that seat.