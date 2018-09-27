Adultery verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: Is adultery a criminal offence? SC ruling on validity of Section 497 today

Adultery verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: The law only provides that only a man and not a married woman be punished for the crime of adultery.

Adultery verdict in Supreme Court Live Updates: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 150-year-old penal law on adultery today. In August, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had reserved its verdict on the matter. The law only provides that only a man and not a married woman be punished for the crime of adultery. The law sees the woman only as a victim and not the abettor of the crime of adultery.

While the petitioners contend that the law does not treat men and women equally and should thus be scrapped, the Centre has defended the law saying adultery must remain a crime so that the sanctity of marriage is maintained. “It is an action willingly and knowingly done with the knowledge that it would hurt the spouse, the children and the family. Such intentional action which impinges on the sanctity of marriage and sexual fidelity encompassed in marriage, which forms the backbone of the Indian society, has been classified and defined by the Indian State as a criminal offence in exercise of its Constitution powers,” the Centre had said.