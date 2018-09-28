Adultery no longer a crime in India

Supreme Court

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era anti-adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional and discriminatory, dented the individuality of women and treated them as “chattel of husbands”.

Declaring Section 497 of the IPC as manifestly arbitrary and unconstitutional, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra in a unanimous verdict said the archaic law violated a woman’s right to equality and equal opportunity guaranteed under the Constitution as it treated women as chattels. It also said that the provision violated a woman’s sexual autonomy and deprived her of dignity.

The apex court in its four concurring judgements termed adultery as a relic of the past and said the autonomy is intrinsic in dignified human existence and Section 497 denudes women from making choices. “A woman cannot be asked to think as a man or as how the society desires. Such a thought is abominable, for it slaughters her core identity. And, it is time to say that a husband is not the master. Equality is the governing parameter. All historical perceptions should evaporate and their obituaries be written,” it said. The bench further said it was of the view that there cannot be a “patriarchal monarchy over the daughter” or “husband’s monarchy over the wife.”

While adultery should not be a criminal offence, the bench held that adultery should continue to be treated as civil wrong, and can be a ground for divorce.

The CJI and Justice Khanwilkar in their ruling said mere adultery cannot be a crime, but if any aggrieved spouse commits suicide because of life partner’s adulterous relation, then if evidence is produced, it could be treated as an abetment to suicide.

Adultery might not be cause of unhappy marriage, it could be result of an unhappy marriage, Justice Misra said. However, he cautioned that the verdict should not be taken as a licence to indulge in such acts.

The provision punished only men for having sexual relationship with a married woman and was punishable by a maximum five years in jail or fine or both. Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge on the bench, said Section 497 is clear violation of fundamental rights.