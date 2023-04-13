Battle of the CMs: Half of India’s top 10 richest chief ministers are from Northeast

Richest Chief Minister of india 2023,Jagan Reddy: Five out of the top 10 richest Chief Ministers in India are from the north-eastern states, with the richest being Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

At Rs 163.38 crore, Khandu is the richest among the chief ministers of northeastern states, a report by the ADR and New Election Watch (NEW) said on Wednesday. The data was based on the analysis of the self-sworn poll affidavits of the 30 incumbent chief ministers of states and union territories.

There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.

The other four CMs in the list of top 10 richest chief ministers include Nagaland CM Neiphui Rio with total assets worth Rs 46.95, followed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Rs 17.27 crore, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma with Rs 14.06 crore and Tripura CM Manik Saha with assets worth Rs 13.90 crore.

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy topping the list with assets totalling a whopping Rs 510 crore.

CMs with lowest assets

According to the ADR report, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets, totalling Rs 15.38 lakh. One rank above Mamata is her Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan with assets worth Rs 1.18 crore, and Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with assets worth Rs 1.27 crore.

CMs with serious criminal cases

Out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

Topping the list is Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who has 37 serious cases against him, out of the 64 total cases, including attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal intimidation, among others.

He is followed by his neighbouring southern state counterpart Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin who has 10 serious IPC cases against him out of the 47 cases in total.

Third on the list is Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has 35 serious IPC cases registered against him, including criminal intimidation, forgery, “mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt”.

How qualified are your CMs?

The ADR report further showed that out of the 30 CMs, most of them, 11, are graduates, while nine hold post-graduation degrees.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only one who holds a Ph.D degree, according to the ADR report.

While the only CM in the list whose educational qualification is till Class 10 includes Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, three feature in the list who are Class 12 pass. They are Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the independent electoral watchdog found, as per the self-sworn affidavits submitted by these leaders to the Election Commission.