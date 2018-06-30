Adopting British education system was blunder, says Satyapal Singh

“Those who were to lead in the field of intellectuality, academia got corrupted,” Singh told a gathering after launching book “Politics Of A New India” here. (PTI)

Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh on Saturday said the country’s intellectual class was “corrupt” which is unfortunate and adoption of the British education system was a “grave mistake”. “Those who were to lead in the field of intellectuality, academia got corrupted,” Singh told a gathering after launching book “Politics Of A New India” here. He said four mistakes were committed in the country — first, people were divided on lines of religion; second, states were created on the basis of language; and third, society was divided into castes.

“But the fourth mistake was grave. We adopted British education system and the school of thought.” Saying the Indian culture was misinterpreted by the western world, Singh said there was need to bring a new education system. He also said that he was still “firm” on his past statement on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man was “scientifically wrong”. “I had given a statement on monkey. I think well before I speak. I am a science student. Nobody gave a thought to it,” he said. “Ancestors of those who believe (Darwin’s theory) may have been monkey. But not of mine.”