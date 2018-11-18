Adman Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90; tributes pour in for the legend

Alyque Padamsee, 1928-2018

Veteran adman, theatre personality and brand consultant Alyque Padamsee died at the age of 90 in Mumbai Saturday. Best known for iconic advertising campaigns such as Lalitaji for Surf, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom, Hamara Bajaj for Bajaj Motocorp and the Liril girl, he was the founder of Lintas Advertising.

Apart from having carved the destiny of over a hundred brands, Padamsee is also well known for playing Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1982 film Gandhi, directed by Sir Richard Attenborough. He also put his might behind several theatre plays, in both acting and directing. Some popular titles that he was associated with include Evita and Broken Images, the latter featuring Shabana Azmi. He was also known to be fond of William Shakespeare creations.

Adman and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi remembers Padamsee fondly. “While I interacted with him on many occasions and he was always very warm, he took notice of me and reached out when I did the Thanda matlab Coca-Cola campaign,” he tells FE. “When I joined advertising in the early ’90s, Alyque had already retired! But he was always very current with things, ever-zindadil and very alive. I am fortunate to have known him and the one big thing I learnt from him is, ‘You’re never too old’.”

Sam Balsara, chairman and MD, Madison World, recounts Padamsee’s contribution to the advertising industry.

“He had contributed tremendously to the growth of advertising in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I think he was the first creative person who went on to lead an agency and in addition to being a good creative mind, he also had good business sense,” he says. “More than that, he was a brilliant showman. That tremendously helped the cause of advertising.” Balsara observes that a little bit of pizzazz goes a long way, both in terms of content and how it is presented, so the fact that Padamsee was also a theatre man “considerably helped him become a communicator”.

Padamsee was bestowed with many awards and recognitions, including the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna in 2012.

He was often called the ‘Brand Father of Advertising’ based on his achievements, while Ad Club Mumbai had conferred upon him the title of ‘Advertising Man of the Century’.

On Padamsee’s demise, noted people took to Twitter to express their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from his handle: “Saddened by the demise of Shri Alyque Padamsee. A wonderful communicator, his extensive work in world of advertising will always be remembered. His contribution to theatre was also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.”

The Twitter handle of President Ram Nath Kovind put out the following: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”