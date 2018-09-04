Adityanath government is conducting fake encounters: Akhilesh Yadav

“It (UP Government) is the government of encounters, it is spreading fear with encounter operations,” Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that ruling Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is spreading fear by conducting fake encounters. “It (UP Government) is the government of encounters, it is spreading fear with encounter operations,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Government has been continuously saying that only encounters can improve law and order situation… even SC has pointed fingers at UP govt.. fake encounters are being conducted,” Yadav said.

The Uttar Pradesh police has conducted a number of encounters in recent times, prompting a criticism from the opposition. Recently, human rights NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties had also filed a PIL against the spate of encounters being conducted by the state police. On July 2, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on PUCL’s plea which alleged that several fake encounters have taken place in the state in recent past. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government. Representing PUCL in the case, lawyer Sanjay Parikh had alleged that as many as 500 encounters have been carried out in Uttar Pradesh recently, in which a total of 58 persons have been killed.

Earlier, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also issued notices to the state government on the issue. As per official figures up to March, 50 criminals were killed and another 390 injured while 3,435 history-sheeters were put behind bars following encounters.

Opposition SP has time and again alleged that BJP government has been trying to settle political scores through encounters. “They are using encounters for settling political scores. Crime is increasing and the BJP government has failed to check it,” SP MLC Rajpal Kahsyap had claimed in March.