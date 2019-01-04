Adityanath’s Tweet: No violence in my rule so far; Twitter’s response – Kasganj, Saharanpur, Shabbirpur, etc

“March mein mere shaashankaal ke do varsh poore honge. Ab tak mere shaashan mein, koi danga nahi hua hai,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday faced criticism from the Twitteratis when he claimed that there was no violence under his rule so far. “March mein mere shaashankaal ke do varsh poore honge. Ab tak mere shaashan mein, koi danga nahi hua hai,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted. (My two years of governance will be completed in the month of March. Till now, there has been no violence in my rule)

मार्च में मेरे शासनकाल के दो वर्ष पूरे होंगे। मेरे अब तक के शासन में, कोई दंगा नहीं हुआ है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 3, 2019

Adityanath’s claim didn’t go down well with the Twitteratis who reminded the chief minister about multiple communal violence incidents which have taken place in the state in the past two years. Congress’ Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh took note of the chief minister’s tweet and replied that Uttar Pradesh topped the chart in terms of communal violence in the year 2017. Citing data from Union Minister Hansraj Ahir, Singh claimed that 195 cases of violence took place which resulted in 44 deaths and left 542 people injured.

वर्ष 2017 मे उत्तर प्रदेश मे सबसे ज़्यादा

195 दंगे हुये

दंगों मे सबसे ज़्यादा 44 मौतें हुई

दंगों मे सबसे ज़्यादा 542 घायल हुये

लोक सभा मे

यह जानकारी 6-2-2018 को दिये

एक उत्तर मे

गृह राज्य मंत्री हंसराज अहीर ने दी है pic.twitter.com/C1iG1wd7pn — Akhilesh P. Singh (@AkhileshPSingh) January 4, 2019

Another twitter user said that 195 out of total 822 communal violence incidents were reported from Uttar Pradesh. The 23 per cent of the total cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh only.

Adityanath had assumed the office of Uttar Pradesh’ chief minister on 21st March, 2017. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was a surprise pick after the BJP won an overwhelming 311 seats in 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Adityanath is about to complete two years in office. The violence in UP’s Kasganj district was reported in January 2018. While the Saharanpur violence was reported in April, 2017.