Adityanath’s minister: Bulandshahr violence pre-planned conspiracy of VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS

“Now police is even naming some BJP members. Why did protests happen on the same day as Muslim Ijtema event? It was an attempt to disturb peace,” Rajabhar said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister OP Rajbhar Tuesday said that violence in Bulandshahr is a pre-planned conspiracy of right-wing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh. “Now police is even naming some BJP members. Why did protests happen on the same day as Muslim Ijtema event? It was an attempt to disturb peace,” Rajabhar, the chief of BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The violence in Bulandshahr broke out on the concluding day of Muslim Itjema event where around 10 lakh members of Muslim community had gathered for a religious ceremony. However, the police clarified that the two incidents are not linked and appealed not to spread any rumours. A mob protested and took to violence after cow carcasses were found strewn in a jungle, killing a police inspector and a passer-by. The deceased were identified as inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit died of gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the incident. The police have named around 27 people in the FIR, while cases have been lodged against 50 to 60 unidentified people, police officials said.

The officials said that at least four people named in the FIR are the workers and functionaries of right-wing organisations. The main accused in the case is Bajrang Dal district convenor Yogesh Raj, who has not been arrested, officials said.

Singh, who was posted at the Siana Police Station, also received injuries from hard and blunt objects, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. Later, UP Chief Minister Aditynath expressed grief over the deaths in the incident. The Congress slammed Adityanath over violence in Bulandshahr, saying it was the worst kind of failure of law and order and he should set his own house in order before “gallivanting” around the country for campaigning in elections.