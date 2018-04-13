Unnao rape: CM Adityanath speaks up after transferring case to CBI, says culprit will not be spared

“Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also,” he said.

Facing flak from Opposition as well as his supporters for inaction and the government’s purported failure in not being able to arrest a rape accused MLA, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has finally broken his silence and said that no matter how influential a culprit may be, he will not be spared. Adityanath’s statement came a day after the investigation was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation. “Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also,” he said. “Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared,” said the chief minister in Lucknow.

Earlier, Adityanath’s deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya had also said that no accused will be spared in the case. “The UP government has handed the probe over to the CBI. No accused will be spared,” Maurya told reporters here.

He further said that state government is focusing on development issues in every district, village and town. The deputy chief minister also hit out at the opposition parties, saying the forces behind the alliance of the SP, the Congress and the BSP do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s another term but the country wants him as their PM.

On Thursday, the central government approved a probe by CBI into the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

An official said that a notification has been issued by the Personnel Ministry following a request for a CBI probe by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was alleged that Yogi Adityanath government didn’t register an FIR against the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar due to his influence even after the matter was highlighted by the press. Last Sunday, the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP CM Adityanath’s residence alleging police inaction against Sengar. A day later, her father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA’s brother and others.

A purported video, showing the girl’s father in pain before his death, has also gone viral and was aired by several TV news channels.