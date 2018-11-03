Adityanath government likely to construct 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Amid the growing clamour to bring a law for early construction of a Lord Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to make an announcement to build a grand statue of Lord Ram in the temple town of the state. According to multiple media reports, the announcement for the same is likely to be made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he travels to Ayodhya for Diwali celebrations.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday dropped hints about an impending announcement by CM Adityanath around Diwali. He said that people of Ayodhya will get a good news this Diwali.

“Yogi Adityanath is not just the Chief Minister but he is also a famous saint. Certainly, he must have made some strategy on Ayodhya. Let Diwali come, wait for the good news. If the CM announces the plan, it will be apt,” he said.

Earlier this week, during a conversation with India Today, Adityanath had said, “I am going to Ayodhya for a grand Diwali celebration with a gift.”

If multiple media reports are to go by, the government may announce to construct a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of river Sarayu here. The proposal to construct the statue was also discussed a few months back at different levels in the government. Also, several meetings of the top government officials of the state Culture and Tourism ministry have already taken place in this regard.

Earlier in October 2017, the state government had announced to install a grand statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on the banks of river Saryu. The government had even sought funds from private companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) corpus for the construction of statue and tourism projects in the city.

Meanwhile, firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he welcomes the decision of building a statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

“I welcome that. I think of these particular aspects of the Lord Ram’s conduct, how he behaved with his father, with his wife, and all these things. They are educative for all communities of all religions,” he told Republic TV.

Swamy further explained that to have a statue for Lord Ram is as secular as having a statue for Jesus Christ in United States of America and England.

“Lord Ram is a symbol – a symbol for governance and therefore, it stands by itself,” he said.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s decision to post the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case hearing for the first week of January next year.