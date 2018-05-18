Adityanath government asks former CMs to vacate government bungalows following SC order

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued notices to six former chief ministers to vacate government bungalows. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued notices to six former chief ministers to vacate government bungalows which they have been occupying. The notice sent by the government has asked the former ministers to vacate the bungalows within next 15 days. Former Chief Ministers who have been served notices included Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and N D Tiwari.

The Uttar Pradesh government served the notices in wake of the apex court’s order that had struck down the Uttar Pradesh amendment to Ministers (Salaries, Allowance and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, which provided accommodation for life to former chief ministers on request. The Supreme Court had earlier observed that a chief minister was at par with a common man after demitting the office.

Yogesh Kumar Shukla, Special Secretary and Estate Officer, told The Indian Express: “After getting clearance from the Law Department and the state government, we served notices to the six former Chief Ministers to vacate their official residences within the next 15 days in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated May 7.”

The State government served notices just a day after SP leader and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was said to have discussed the matter of government bungalows. He even suggested transferring the bungalows to two leaders of opposition SP’s Ram Govind Chaudhary in Vidhan Sabha and Ahmed Hasan in Vidhan Parishad.