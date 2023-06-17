‘Adipurush’, the film, has waded into all sorts of controversies less than 24 hours into its release. While a right-wing outfit has filed a plea against the film for “mocking Ramayana and Lord Ram”, and hence unfit for public display, its dialogues have come under the scanner from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who demanded an apology from the makers for its “pedestrian dialogues”.

Helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Ravan.

Hindu Sena files writ petition in Delhi High Court

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the movie ‘Adipurush’, claiming that it mocks the Ramayana, the Sanskrit epic on which the film is based. The petition was filed in the shape of a Public Interest Litigation under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The petition prays for “issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders/characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film ‘Adipurush’ for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon’ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case”.

The petition further alleges that the film “hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner”.

“That the petitioner has preferred the aforesaid Writ petition in the shape of PIL against the feature film “ADIPURUSH” directed by Om Raut which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner contrary to the description of Hindu religious leaders/characters as described in Ramayana authored by writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Tulsidas etc.,” it added.

Apologise for pedestrian dialogues: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday demanded an apology from the makers of ‘Adipurush’ for allegedly using “pedestrian dialogues” in the film. Coming down heavily on the makers, Chaturvedi said that the dialogues were disrespectful to the characters of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

“The dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’ @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman,” she tweeted.

“It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable,” she added.