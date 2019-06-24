Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Mani Shankar Aiyar’ moment? Congress leader draws ‘gandi naali’ analogy to target PM Modi

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday sought to draw a ‘gandi naali’ analogy to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan said that he respected Prime Minister Modi because he has been elected twice as PM but objected to the comparison between Swami Vivekanand and him by BJP Minster Sarangi.

To this, a BJP leader interjected by saying that the BJP still has not gone to the level of ‘Indira is India and India is Indira’ — a phrase used to praise Indira Gandhi during her heydays. To this, Ranjan said: “Kahan Maa Ganga, aur Kahan Gandhi Naali.” Ranjan, however, later said that he was misunderstood.

“I didn’t say ‘naali’. If Prime Minister is upset with it, I’m sorry. I had no intention to hurt him. If Prime Minister Modi is hurt, I will personally apologise to him. My Hindi is not good, by ‘naali’ I meant channel,” he said while speaking to media. The Congress leader also said that he made that statement when a BJP leader compared Swami Vivekananda with PM Modi.

“A BJP MP compared Swami Vivekananda with Prime Minister due to a similarity in their names and put them on the same pedestal, it hurts sentiments of Bengal. That’s why I said ‘you are provoking me, if you continue, I will say you are comparing Ganga with naali,” Ranjan added.

His clarifications, however, has not gone down well with many of his party leaders who now say that the damage has been done. The BJP was quick to cite Ranjan’s comments on Modi and asked Rahul Gandhi if this was his politics of love. In a tweet, BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya said Adhir Ranjan using derogatory words for the Prime Minister was nothing but an expression of gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi for making him the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

“Quite a few people have managed to survive and rise in the Congress by going down this path. Politics of love?” he asked.