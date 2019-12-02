Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should offer unconditional apology for remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded an unconditional apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary for his controversial remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“He (Adhir Ranjan) should unconditionally apologise,” senior BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

Joshi’s demand comes a day after Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, who is also the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha, called PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ‘infiltrators’ and ‘migrants’. Speaking on the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, he said on Sunday that both the PM and Home Minister hail from Gujarat but have settled in Delhi.

“Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants,” he said.

This was not the first time when Adhir Ranjan stirred up a controversy. Earlier in August during a debate in the Lok Sabha over the abrogation of Article 370, he had asked whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal issue as the situation there was being monitored by the United Nations since 1948. Adhir Ranjan is a Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore in West Bengal.