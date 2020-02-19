Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defends Congress, says background to term ‘Hindu terror’ was different when it came up

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says there was a different background when ‘Hindu terror’ word was coined.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday defended the coinage of the term ‘Hindu terror’ by his party colleagues. Chowdhury’s statement comes a day after Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the ruling Congress-led government tried to raise the false bogey of ‘Hindu terror’ after the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack.

“Terrorists always camouflage. They do not carry out attacks with their actual identity. It was the UPA government that revealed everything about the attack. Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during UPA rule,” he said.

On Goyal’s comment, he said, “There was a different background when ‘Hindu terror’ word was coined. Mecca Masjid blast had taken place and Pragya Thakur, others were arrested then.”

Goyal had on Tuesday slammed the Congress for coining the term and called it a deep conspiracy by the then UPA regime. “It was a deep conspiracy by Congress and the UPA. We had seen a sample of lies and deceit when they (Congress leaders) on the instruction of Chidmabaram had tried to float a Hindu Terror bogey. I condemn Congress and all those who tried to mislead the country on false allegations of Hindu Terror,” Goyal said.

The debate started after former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria in his autobiography claimed that Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab would have died as Samir Chaudhari had he not been captured alive by the cops and the media would have blamed ‘Hindu terrorist’ for the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

The word ‘Hindu terror’ was coined during the Congress’ tenure. It was used by senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaran and Sushilkumar Shinde, both held the Ministry of Home Affairs during the ten years rule before the grand old party lost the power to the BJP in 2014.

Both the Congress leaders, however, have claimed that they never used the term. In August 2010, then Home minister Chidambaram used the word ‘saffron terrorism’ during an annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs. Shinde, who succeeded Chidambaram, stirred a row when he accused the BJP and RSS of running ‘terror training camps’ to spread ‘saffron terrorism’ in the country.