Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blames hackers after controversial tweet on Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary draws flak

Senior Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that his social media account was hacked moments after a tweet attributed to his official handle with a picture of Rajiv Gandhi and an accompanying phrase “when a big tree falls, the ground shakes”, shocked everyone. The post, which was made on the former Prime Minister’s death anniversary, was soon deleted. However, the screenshot of the tweet went viral.

Chowdhury claims that he was giving a speech at a party office in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district when the tweet was posted. He called it a “malicious campaign” and alleged that the content of the post had got nothing to do with his observation.

“The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me”, Chowdhury wrote on his social media handle.

He said that a complaint regarding the alleged ‘cybercrime’ has been lodged at New Delhi’s South Avenue Police Station. Speaking to news agency PTI, Chowdhury said that this was an attempt to malign him and his party’s image.

“The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrongdoers for the reasons best known to them. I, hereby urge your good self to take immediate cognizance of this instant complaint and please enquire and seal the IP address and take appropriate action of cybercrime at the earliest in occurrence with the law and oblige,” he said in the police complaint.

On Rajiv Gandhi’s 31st death anniversary, the tweet attributed to Chowdhury’s official handle created a huge controversy as it evoked painful memories of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed nearly 2,000 lives in Delhi. The ‘big tree falls’ remark was famously attributed to Rajiv Gandhi allegedly justifying the riots after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.