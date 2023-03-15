Adani row: Opposition MPs to march from Parliament to ED office, submit complaint

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate‘s office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said. The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group had denied the allegations, calling them “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the LPG price hike and demanded answers from the government.

TMC MPs raised slogans against the government over the LPG price hike and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give them answers. Stepping up their attack on the government on the Adani issue, the Congress on Tuesday asked why it has taken the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) “more than eight years” to complete its investigation into the imports of power equipment by the Adani Group and whether the contents of its report will be made public.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also asked why the DRI did not appeal against the ruling of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal that set aside a 2013 order imposing a fine on Adani companies for circular trading of diamonds and claiming export subsidies.