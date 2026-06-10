In a significant ruling, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered Adani M2K Projects LLP to refund Rs 49,71,504 plus interest to a Noida couple. The Commission also quashed the developer’s cancellation of the couple’s flat allotment in Gurugram, calling the builder’s decision to forfeit their payments unjustified, reported The Indian Express.

A bench comprising Presiding Member Dr Inder Jit Singh and Member Shashi Nandkeolyar upheld the consumer complaint filed by Ritu Singh Mann and her husband Surender Singh Mann against Adani M2K Projects LLP and property consultant Collab Innovative Services Pvt Ltd (formerly PropTiger).

The Commission ruled that the couple’s objections to the “one-sided and unfair” apartment buyer agreement were legitimate. It further held that the developer acted improperly by encashing a conditional payment from the buyers while simultaneously rejecting their proposed changes to the contract.

How the dispute began?

The dispute dates to October 2012, when the complainants were approached by the developer’s representatives and its marketing partner about a three‑bedroom apartment in the Oyster Grande project in Sector 102/102A, Gurugram. Enticed by the project’s premium positioning and limited availability claims, the couple paid Rs 8 lakh to block the unit and continued remitting instalments, paying over Rs 32 lakh by May 2013. In January 2013 they had received a provisional allotment letter for apartment A‑003 (super area 1,889 square feet).

Objections to a 60‑page agreement

In May 2013 the builder forwarded a 60‑page “Apartment Buyers Agreement” for execution. The complainants wrote to the developer on May 22, 2013, saying the document was grossly one‑sided and unfair and that it severely curtailed allottees’ rights while granting the developer extended timelines and limited liability. They asked for suitable amendments to balance the contract or, alternatively, sought a refund of monies with interest, the report of Indian Express added.

Conditional cheque and encashment

In January 2014 Adani M2K demanded a further payment of over Rs 16 lakh. The couple sent a cheque for the amount but expressly conditioned it on the developer accepting their proposed amendments; they also enclosed a revised agreement. The builder encashed the cheque and later informed them none of their changes would be accepted. The NCDRC highlighted this conduct as central, “If the builder was unwilling to consider any modification, it should not have encashed a payment that was expressly made subject to that condition,” the commission observed.

Cancellation and partial refund

The dispute escalated through demand notices and a pre‑cancellation notice in July 2015; the allotment was formally cancelled on August 5, 2016. During the consumer proceedings the builder refunded Rs 22.02 lakh in July 2021 after deducting 15% of the sale consideration as earnest money and applying further deductions for Goods and Services Tax (GST), service tax and Value-Added Tax (VAT) liabilities.

Developer’s defence and NCDRC’s rejection

Adani M2K contended the purchasers had defaulted on instalments and refused to execute the apartment agreement despite repeated opportunities, arguing that the buyers were bound by the booking application’s terms and that cancellation and forfeiture were valid. The NCDRC rejected this defence, finding the complainants had consistently lodged objections from the outset and were therefore justified in withholding further payments until their concerns were addressed.

“The complainant, therefore, was justified in not making any further payment as demanded by OP No.1,” the commission said, adding that the developer could not both encash a conditional payment and simultaneously repudiate the condition attached to it.

Relief and payment timeline

Allowing the complaint in part, the commission ordered Adani M2K to pay Rs 49,71,504 with interest at 9% per annum from the date of each deposit till actual payment. The order noted that the amount includes Rs 1,16,232 deducted as Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), payable upon submission of the requisite TDS certificate by the complainants. The Rs 22.02 lakh already refunded in 2021 was to be adjusted against the total payable. The remaining sum must be paid within six weeks; failure to comply will attract interest at 12% per annum until payment.

Legal and sectoral significance

The NCDRC’s ruling underscores that developers cannot unilaterally enforce standard‑form agreements while declining to honour conditional payments made by buyers seeking contractual safeguards. The decision is likely to be cited in future disputes where homebuyers challenge boilerplate builder agreements as unfair or onerous, said Indian Express report. Consumer‑law experts say the case reaffirms that encashment of cheques subject to conditions, without accepting those conditions, can amount to unfair trade practice if the payor’s objections are legitimate.

Implications for buyers and builders

For buyers, the order reinforces the right to demand balanced contractual terms and to withhold payments when legitimate concerns are raised, subject to proper documentation and conditions. For developers, the decision signals the need for clearer communication and procedural fairness when handling conditional payments and contract negotiations; encashing cheques tied to unaccepted conditions may expose builders to refund and interest liabilities.