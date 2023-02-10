Adani row: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report allegations

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report which has levelled multiple allegations against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

The plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, on Thursday. He also told the bench that a separate plea filed on the issue is scheduled to be listed for a hearing on February 10.

Another PIL was filed by advocate M L Sharma seeking prosecution of the US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the “artificial crashing” of Adani Group’s stock value in the market.

The ports-to-power conglomerate plunged into crisis on January 24, when Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions, share-price manipulation, among others. The Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses since then.

However, the group has dismissed the allegations, calling them lies, and called the Hindenburg report a “calculated attack” on India and its institutions.

Also Read Modi LIVE: PM to inaugurate UP Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow shortly

Opposition parties have come down heavily on the Centre following the report, and have demanded in the Parliament a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group controversy.