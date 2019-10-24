Adampur election result 2019: Can TikTok star Sonali Phogat challenge Kuldeep Bishnoi in his citadel?

Haryana elections results: BJP’s candidate from Adampur seat Sonali Phogat. (File Photo)

Adampur assembly election result updates: The Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana is probably witnessing one of the most interesting electoral battles in years with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding TikTok star Sonali Phogat against Congress stalwart Kuldeep Bishnoi.

While Congress candidate Bishnoi, son of late Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, has won from Adampur thrice, Phogat is banking on her glamour quotient to create an upset on this Jat dominated seat.

Sonali Phogat, who has lakhs of followers on social media, is not a newcomer in politics. Phogat, who originally hails from Fatehabad in Haryana, is the national vice president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and in charge of Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana.

Her political resume also boasts of working in the tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand which may come in handy in Adampur which is considered to be a bastion of the Congress. Phogat is also a member of BJP’s National Executive Committee.

Phogat had created a stir during election campaigning as she called those not chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as ‘Pakistanis’. She, however, later apologised for her remark. “I am a daughter of Balsamand. When I said Bharat Mata Ki Jai during the rally, some of the boys present did not repeat it. I asked ‘did you come from Pakistan?’ I apologise if anyone’s feelings are hurt by my saying so,” Sonali Phogat had said in her apology video posted on social media

Sonali Phogat’s husband Sanjay, 45, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his farmhouse in Hisar in December, 2016.