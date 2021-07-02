Actress Yami Gautam summoned by ED for questioning in FEMA case

Yami Gautam has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week on July 7 at the office of the central probe agency in south Mumbai
Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday. They said the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week on July 7 at the office of the central probe agency in south Mumbai.
She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said. The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a private bank account.
- 'No vaccine for virus of ignorance': Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul Gandhi for questioning Centre's vaccine policy
- West Bengal Budget Session: Chaos inside Assembly as Governor leaves speech midway; BJP MLAs raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
- Punjab power crisis: Sidhu blames Akali Dal, suggests remedial measures amid Capt Amarinder Singh's judicious use appeal
The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu.
Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.