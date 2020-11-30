Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra year after leaving Congress

News agency ANI today reported Sena MP Sanjay Raut as saying that Urmila Matondkar may join Shiv Sena tomorrow.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is soon going to join the Shiv Sena and she might be inducted into the ruling party of the state by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself in a couple of days, the Indian Express reported. Matondkar’s formal entry into the Thackeray -led party was being speculated as she has already been nominated by the Maharashtra government for a Member of Legislative Council seat from the Governor’s quota.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and resigned from the party in September last year. She had cited “petty politics” of the Congress party while resigning. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena is in alliance with the same Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Matondkar has been nominated by the state government for the State Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Maharashtra is one of the six states in the country which has a state legislative council in addition to the state legislative assembly. The State legislative council is the upper house of the state legislative apparatus and functions on the lines of the Rajya Sabha which is the Upper House to the Lok Sabha. While most members of the legislative council are indirectly elected by a miscellaneous electoral college, a small number of members are nominated by the Governor of the state on the recommendation of the Chief Minister-led state cabinet.

While Matondkar could not win the LokSabha election in 2019 which she fought against the BJP’s Gopal Shetty, she had reportedly been able to make inroads in many Maratha strongholds in the constituency. Before the state assembly elections of the state last year, Matondkar had blamed inhouse petty politics among the party’s different sections and had distanced herself from the party. Matondkar had recently taken on actor Kangana Ranaut who had compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and criticised Maharashtra CM Thackeray.