Actor Leena Maria Paul, her boyfriend arrested by Delhi Police for extorting Rs 200 crore from businessman’s wife

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested actor Leena Maria Paul for allegedly helping her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, in extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife. According to the police, Paul allegedly helped Chandrasekhar in duping former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the accused, the police said on Sunday, adding that further investigation is underway. They said Sukesh was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday and sent to police custody for 16 days.

The arrest comes after Aditi Singh lodged and FIR, alleging that she was duped of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as the “law secretary” who offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money.

“I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an ‘industry advisor’ on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the ‘party fund’ and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister,” Aditi alleged in her complaint.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.

According to the police, Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case, had made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

The police had also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar.

During the course of investigation, the police had found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash and the three were subsequently arrested, a senior official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R K Singh said Chandrasekhar’s associates revealed that they were helped by Rohini jail officials.