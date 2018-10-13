Actor Kollam Thulasi booked over his remarks on women entering Sabarimala temple



Thulasi had on Friday said that women coming to the temple should be ripped in half. (Pic: ANI)

Actor Kollam Thulasi, who made a controversial remark against women visiting Sabarimala temple, has been booked by the Kerala police for his derogatory statements. Thulasi, during a protest rally against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, had on Friday said that women coming to the temple should be ripped in half. “One half should be sent to Delhi and other half should be thrown to the Chief Minister’s office,’ he had said.

The Supreme Court on September 28 lifted the age-old ban that barred the women between certain age group from entering Sabarimala temple in Kerala. It termed the religious practice as unconstitutional, therefore illegal.

While largely people hailed the judgement, a group of activists including several women on Friday staged a protest in front of the board that manages temple with the slogan of ‘Protect Sabarimala Temple’.

The opposition parties in Kerala have also joined Hindu outfits in their protest against the apex court verdict on Sabarimala. The protesting groups want the state government to file a review petition against the judgement.

Addressing the people during the protest, Kerala BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday criticised the state government’s decision to implement the apex court order. He said that the BJP would support the Ayyappa devotees and expand the protests over the issue to other South Indian states.

The Congress state leadership, too, has raised similar demand and asked the government to file a review petition in the case. However, the state government has maintained that it would not file a review petition against the ruling of the top court.