Actor Dulquer Salmaan slams Jet Airways: Talking down to passengers or any human being is plain wrong!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has slammed Jet Airways on Twitter, citing that he is ‘disgusted by Jet Airways ground staff attitudes.” The ‘Karwaan’ actor has cited that he has experienced this bad attitude across multiple airports and check-in counters and gates. In his tweet to Jet Airways, Dulquer Salmaan also asks: “Is it important for your passengers to travel with a bad taste or being insulted?”

In his second tweet, the actor makes it clear that he is not tweeting for himself, “No I wasn’t late for my flights nor did I seek special privileges or assistance or cut any queues. I’m neither bratty nor starry. Today I observed this behaviour to a fellow passenger. And previously to my family travelling with an infant.”

Disgusted by @jetairways ground staff attitudes. Multiple airports I've experienced just bad attitude at check in counters and gates. Is it important for your passengers to travel with a bad taste or being insulted ? Talking down to passengers or any human being is plain wrong ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2018

And to those wondering, No I wasn't late for my flights nor did I seek special privileges or assistance or cut any queues. I'm neither bratty nor starry. Today I observed this behaviour to a fellow passenger. And previously to my family travelling with an infant @jetairways — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2018

This is how Jet Airways has responded to the actor on Twitter:

We are very concerned to note your experience. Kindly DM us your contact details so we could get in touch. https://t.co/hUJ7LQjPay — Jet Airways (@jetairways) September 4, 2018

Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut ‘Karwaan’ was directed by Akarsh Khurana and the film released on August 3. In the film, the actor shares screen space with Irrfan Khan. His next Bollywood film, The Zoya Factor, is a much awaited one, with Sonam Kapoor. portraying the protagonist.

Recently, the actor made his debut in the Telugu film industry as well with the impressive biopic ‘Mahanati’, based on the life and struggles of the iconic actress ‘Savitri’, where he plays the role of her husband, the iconic ‘Kadhal Mannan’ (King of Romance) Gemini Ganesan. Dulquer Salmaan won the hearts of critics and fans with his impressive portrayal of the legendary actor Gemini Ganesan. The same biopic was released in Tamil with a different title. Dulquer Salmaan is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.