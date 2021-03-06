Actor, Director, Singer, Cricketer, Footballer: All who made it to Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal poll script

Film personalities like Sayantika Banerjee, Sayoni Ghosh, Koushani Mukherjee, Raj Chakraborty, sports personality like former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari and former footballer Bidesh Bose are among the star TMC candidates for the coming assembly poll in West Bengal.

West Bengal Election 2021: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blown the poll trumpet officially by announcing the list of its candidate for the 2021 assembly elections in the state. Banerjee has fielded 291 candidates leaving three seats – Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong for TMC ally. Releasing the TMC candidate list, Mamata Banerjee said that the party has given assembly election tickets to eminent personalities from the field of arts, sports, media and culture with an emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities. Facing one of the toughest elections since taking over as the CM of the state in 2011, Banerjee is aiming to win a third term for her party. While the full list of the candidate was released yesterday, let’s take a look at some celebrities who have made it to Banerjee’s Bengal poll script:

Aditi Munshi: Folk singer by profession, Aditi Munshi rose to national fame after she participated in the SaReGaMaPa show. She will be taking the political plunge from the Rajarhat Gopalpur assembly constituency which fall in North 24 Parganas. “Born and brought up in a joint family, Aditi Munshi was exposed to a musical environment right from the beginning….Inspired by mother Mitali- her first-ever music teacher, Aditi did a fine job of balancing her studies and singing,” reads the bio on her website. Munshi is the wife of TMC youth leader Debraj Chakraborty.

Raj Chakraborty: Film Director by profession, Raj Chakraborty will be contesting from Barrackpore assembly constituency which falls in North 24 Parganas. A graduate from Rishi Bankim Chandra College, Naihati, Chakraborty is one of the most successful film-makers in Tollywood. He has been associated with TV shows as well.

Sayantika Banerjee, Lovely Moitra, Sayani Ghosh, Koushani Mukherjee and June Malia: Call it a star-studded show by the TMC. The party has fielded five actresses in this assembly polls. While Sayantika Banerjee will contest from Bankura, Lovely Moitra will take on rivals from Sonarpur Dakshin, Sayani Ghosh from Asansol Dakshin, Koushani Mukherjee from Krishnanagar Uttar and June Malia from Medinipur.

Manoj Tiwary: The Trinamool Congress has fielded the cricketer from the Maynaguri constituency which is an SC reserved seat and comes under Jalpaiguri district. Manoj Tiwary had joined the TMC on February 24.

Bidesh Bose: Footballer (Former Mohun Bagan Captain) by profession, Bose will try his political fortune from Uluberia Purba constituency of Howrah district.

Humayun Kabir: He was an IPS officer before he decided to quit the job and joined the TMC last month. The party has fielded him from the Debra assembly constituency in the West Midnapore district.

Notably, the TMC has already sent many actors like Deepak Adhikari, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Satabdi Roy as its MPs in Lok Sabha.