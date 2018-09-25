Actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving in Mumbai after car rams autorickshaw, injures two

Dalip Tahil (File photo: Twitter)

Popular Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil was arrested by the Mumbai Police for drunk driving on Sunday night after his vehicle allegedly hit an autorickshaw, injuring at least one of its occupants.

According to The Hindu, Dalip was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rammed his car into the auto injuring the occupants. The accident happened in city’s Khar area when Jenita Gandhi (21) and Gaurav Chugh (22) were riding on an auto rickshaw. They alleged that Tahil’s car hit their rickshaw from behind and Dalip tried to escape the scene, but could not get away due to road congestion by Ganesh Visarjan processions.

As per reports, both the occupants walked to Dalip and asked him to step out of the car, but the actor allegedly started arguing with them and pushed them instead. It was then that the police was called and all were taken to the Khar police station.

According to the police, the impact of the collision caused a severe jolt to Jenita Gandhi’s back and neck.

The police confirmed that the Dalip was booked for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. The actor even refused to give blood samples for tests. However, the actor was granted bail later.

Reports of accidents due to drunken driving are reported almost every day in India. Every year on the occasion of new year, religious festivals etc, thousands of challans are issued by the police across the country.

Recently, two men were crushed to death by a man when he ran them over while they were asleep on a footpath near Rajouri Garden area of the national capital. The accident happened when the 23-year-old driver allegedly inebriated drove his speeding car where four people were sleeping.