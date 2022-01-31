  • MORE MARKET STATS

Activist Nida Khan, Mayawati’s former aide join BJP in UP

Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Barelvi sect cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan’s brother, joined the BJP at its state headquarters here on Sunday in the presence of joining committee head Lakshmikant Bajpai.

Written by PTI
Besides her, Mayawati's former OSD and ex-national general secretary Ambedkar also joined the BJP. (Representational image: PTI)

Women rights activist Nida Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s former officer on special duty (OSD) Gangaram Ambedkar have joined the BJP ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Khan, a triple talaq victim, works to provide legal support to others who were divorced under this system.

Besides her, Mayawati’s former OSD and ex-national general secretary Ambedkar also joined the BJP.

Bajpai, while welcoming them, said that in the present Yogi Adityanath regime the atmosphere of fear and hooliganism has ended.

Bharatiya Janata Party