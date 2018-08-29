‘Actions backed by strong proof’: Maharashtra government defends arrest of activists for alleged Maoist links

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar (ANI)

The Maharashtra government today defended the actions by the state police against civil activists who were taken into custody yesterday for alleged Maoists links. Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home, Maharashtra said that police only takes action when there is proof and also slammed all the accused of allegedly supporting Naxalism.

“Unless police have proof it doesn’t take action when there is proof Court gives police custody. Clear that the government has evidence and secondly how can they support Naxalism. These people follow their own government, is it good for democracy?” Kesarkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Tuesday, the Pune Police carried out search operations at a number of places in the country and arrested some well-known activists in connection with the probe into alleged Maoist involvement in organising the Elgaar Parishad on December 31, 2017.

The police have said that speeches made in the Elgaar Parishad, a day before the celebration of the Bhima Koregaon battle, were one of the reasons resulting in the violence in and around Pune on January 1, 2018.

Early morning, the Pune Police reached the doorsteps of a number of well known personalities including activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, civil rights lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad, activist P Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Stan Swamy in Ranchi, Anand Teltumbde in Goa and Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai in order to search their premises.

Maintaining that the police would not have taken any action against them if there was on no proof, the minister told PTI, “It is due to their links with Naxal movements that they have been arrested. If there was no evidence, we would not have taken the action. We have followed the procedures before conducting raids against these Naxal activists.”

While observing that Naxals were fighting a war against the country, he added that there was nothing wrong in being Left wing, but what is wrong is to be a Left-wing extremist.

Citing the example of Professor Saibaba, a Delhi University professor arrested in 2014 for alleged Maoists links, the minister said he was a proper example of intellectuals using their brains against the nation.